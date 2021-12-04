Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets' Scheifele ends goal-scoring drought with 3 vs. Devils

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/04 13:01
Jets' Scheifele ends goal-scoring drought with 3 vs. Devils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and an assist to end a seven-game goal-scoring drought, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 Friday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also each scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Pierre-Luc Dubois Neal Pionk each added two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots.

Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Jonathan Bernier gave up six goals on 32 shots through two periods. Mackenzie Blackwood took over in the third period and finished with six saves.

RANGERS 1, SHARKS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored in the first period, and Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev combined for a 28-save shutout as New York got its fifth straight win.

Shesterkin had 19 saves before leaving at 5:08 of the third period after appearing to suffer a right leg injury stretching out face-down in the crease. The Russian goalie wasn’t putting any weight on the leg as he was helped off the ice by the Rangers’ trainer and banged the side of the runway in frustration as he departed down the tunnel.

Georgiev stopped all nine shots he faced to help the surging Rangers win their seventh straight at home and improve to 9-2-0 in their last 11 games overall.

Adin Hill had 26 saves as the Sharks snapped a three-game winning streak and lost for the second time in seven games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-04 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals