Taiwan confirms 11 imported COVID cases, 30 days without local infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 11 imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Dec. 4), and 30 days without local infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The most recent local infection was reported a month before, on Nov. 4, while the death tally stayed at 848 Saturday.

The imported cases were five men and two women aged between less than five and 59. Five had arrived from Indonesia, two each from Vietnam and the United States, and one each from Singapore and Cambodia. They had entered the country between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2.

Eight were breakthrough cases, while the three who were not, included a Taiwanese girl under the age of 5 who arrived from Vietnam and a Taiwanese boy younger than 10 who traveled from Singapore. Most of the new cases announced Saturday were relatively young, with the list featuring three teenagers and four individuals in their 20s.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,648 coronavirus patients included 14,590 domestic cases and 2,004 imported ones. Of the 848 fatalities, 836 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 321.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.