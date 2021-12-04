Scheifele has hat trick, Jets beat Devils 8-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 Friday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also each scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Pierre-Luc Dubois Neal Pionk each added two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots.

Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Jonathan Bernier gave up six goals on 32 shots through two periods. Mackenzie Blackwood took over in the third period and finished with six saves.

The Jets led 3-0 less than eight minutes into game before Severson and Hughes brought the Devils within one at the end of the first period. Hischier and Graves scored 39 seconds apart to give New Jersey the lead 1:16 into the second.

Ehlers' second of the night tied it 4-4 midway through the second, with Andrew Copp getting the 100th assist of his career on the play. Morrissey's point shot trickled in off a player in front of Bernier with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period to put the Jets ahead for good.

Scheifele scored his second of the game on the power play with 6 seconds left in the middle period after he took a pass from Pionk, skated the length of the ice and finished it off by beating Bernier. Hellebuyck also had an assist on the play.

Scheifele his hat trick on a one-timer off a pass from Wheeler at 9:36 of the third to give Winnipeg a 7-4 lead. Lowry capped the scoring with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Scheifele, who had not scored a goal in his previous seven games, opened the scoring just 1:52 into the game as he took a pass from Pionk, stickhandled passed the defense, then backhanded a shot over Bernier’s right shoulder.

Ehlers, who ended a five-game goal-scoring drought, got his first of the night when he snapped a shot over Bernier’s left shoulder at 3:52, and Vesalainen converted a perfect set up by Paul Stastny at the 7:39 mark to make it 3-0.

Severson beat Hellebuyck over his right shoulder from inside the face-off circle at 9:08 of the first to get the Devils on the scoreboard. Hughes scored with just 24 seconds left in the opening period when he pounced on a rebound in front of Hellebuyck.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Ottawa on Monday night to open a three-game homestand.

Jets: Host Toronto on Sunday in the middle game of a three-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports