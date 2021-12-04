Alexa
Papas scores 14 to carry Monmouth over Niagara 57-49

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 12:41
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — George Papas had 14 points and seven rebounds as Monmouth beat Niagara 57-49 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 13 points for Monmouth (6-1, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Marcus McClary added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 10 rebounds.

Marcus Hammond had 11 points for the Purple Eagles (3-4, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 10 points. Sam Iorio had 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-04 14:47 GMT+08:00

