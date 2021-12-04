Alexa
Boothby scores 21 to lift Cornell over Coppin State 92-77

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 11:58
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Keller Boothby had 21 points as Cornell topped Coppin State 92-77 on Friday night.

Boothby made 7 of 9 3-pointers for the Big Red (7-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Jordan Jones had 17 points, while Dean Noll scored 12. Sarju Patel had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (1-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Tyree Corbett scored a season-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Mike Hood scored 10, while Nendah Tarke had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

