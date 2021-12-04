Alexa
Cruz scores 16 to lead Fairfield over Canisius 74-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 12:01
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jesus Cruz came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Fairfield to a 74-68 win over Canisius on Friday night.

The game marked the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Caleb Green had 14 points for Fairfield (4-3, 1-0). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 13 points. Supreme Cook had eight rebounds. Taj Benning had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Armon Harried had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-1). Jordan Henderson added 16 points. Akrum Ahemed had 11 points.

Malek Green, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Griffins, scored seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

