Pakistan wins toss and bats 1st in 2nd test vs Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pakistan, which won the first test by eight wickets, has named an unchanged side.

Bangladesh made three changes for the series-ending game, including a debut cap to Mahmudul Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan, as expected, returned to the side after recovering from his hamstring injury, and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed was also named in the XI.

Opener Saif Hassan, pace bowler Abu Jayed and middle order batsman Yasir Ali, who was hit on his helmet by a short-pitched delivery from Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the first test, were dropped.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

