Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan wins toss and bats 1st in 2nd test vs Bangladesh

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 11:51
Pakistan wins toss and bats 1st in 2nd test vs Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pakistan, which won the first test by eight wickets, has named an unchanged side.

Bangladesh made three changes for the series-ending game, including a debut cap to Mahmudul Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan, as expected, returned to the side after recovering from his hamstring injury, and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed was also named in the XI.

Opener Saif Hassan, pace bowler Abu Jayed and middle order batsman Yasir Ali, who was hit on his helmet by a short-pitched delivery from Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the first test, were dropped.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

__

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-04 13:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals