Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Francisco philanthropist, chief of protocol dies at 88

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 09:42
FILE - San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz makes preparations prior to a service celebrating the life of Mayor Ed Lee at San Fr...
FILE - Edwin Lee, left, who was named interim mayor of San Francisco, smiles with San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, at City ...

FILE - San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz makes preparations prior to a service celebrating the life of Mayor Ed Lee at San Fr...

FILE - Edwin Lee, left, who was named interim mayor of San Francisco, smiles with San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, at City ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, the long-reigning chief of San Francisco protocol and unofficial aide to 10 mayors, died Friday of complications from cancer. She was 88.

The socialite died at her Stanford home, designer Stanlee Gatti confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Friends and family called her a true San Franciscan — she was from Texas — who helped the city look its best. As the city's chief of protocol for more than five decades, she assisted consuls general, solidified bonds with sister cities and promoted San Francisco with visiting dignitaries.

“She had a remarkable talent for organizing events and representing our city with dignity and class, including hosting foreign heads of state,” said U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco. “Charlotte really put San Francisco on the map as an international city."

Shultz was married three times, including to real estate developer Melvin Swig, who owned the Fairmont Hotel. He died of cancer in 1993. In February, she lost her third husband, former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, who died at the age of 100.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a former San Francisco mayor, called her an “exceptional civic leader, dedicated public servant and treasured friend.”

Shultz organized public events, including parades for the 49ers and San Francisco Giants. She sat on the boards of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Opera, the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet.

Charlotte Smith was raised in the small town of Borger, Texas, by parents who ran a five and dime store, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in marketing, merchandising and fashion design.

Shultz lived in Houston, Dallas and Los Angeles before moving to San Francisco.

Updated : 2021-12-04 11:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals