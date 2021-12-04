Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 degrees

The Central Weather Bureau issues an orange cold temperature alert for Hsinchu, Miaoli Counties. (Facebook, Central Weather Bureau) The Central Weather Bureau issues an orange cold temperature alert for Hsinchu, Miaoli Counties. (Facebook, Central Weather Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) orange alert for temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius in Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties early Saturday morning (Dec. 4), Miaoli County saw mercury drop to 5.9 degrees.

The weather bureau also issued a yellow alert for all areas in Taiwan except for Taitung and Pingtung counties. The lowest temperature measured manually occurred in Chiayi, reaching 9.5 degrees.

According to the CWB, the weather remains stable and sunny on Saturday, except for sporadic rain in northeast Taiwan. Temperatures in north Taiwan will fall between 13-21 degrees; in central Taiwan, 11-24 degrees; in south Taiwan, 14-25 degrees; in east Taiwan, 12-22 degrees.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), north and east Taiwan will see a slightly raised chance for rain, especially in northeastern areas. Temperatures in north Taiwan will fall between 14-23 degrees; in central Taiwan, 14-25 degrees; in south Taiwan, 16-26 degrees; in east Taiwan, 16-24 degrees.

CWB urged the public to beware of low temperatures in the morning and at night.

CNA cited weather expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) as saying that a weak cold front will pass through Taiwan on Sunday and Monday (Dec. 7), bringing some rain to the greater Taipei area and east Taiwan. Between Tuesday (Dec. 8) and Thursday (Dec. 10), north Taiwan will see cool temperatures due to northeastern monsoon.