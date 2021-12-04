Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands skates during the women's 3000 meters World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in ... Irene Schouten of the Netherlands skates during the women's 3000 meters World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.

“It’s definitely confidence-building,” Jackson said. “I was just happy to do a good one for the fans.”

In the men's 5,000, Nils van der Poel of Sweden broke the world record, winning with a time of 6 minutes, 01.566 seconds.

He bettered the old mark of 6:01.86 set by Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada in December 2017 on the same ice at a World Cup. Bloemen, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, finished eighth Friday.

Jackson finished 0.12 seconds ahead of world champion Angelina Golikova of Russia, who clocked 36.935. Femke Kok of the Netherlands was third at 37.017, which broke the Dutch national record.

Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was sixth.

Jackson swept both 500 races at the season-opening meet in Poland, becoming the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating event. She added another victory in Norway two weeks ago.

Jackson had no trouble with the high-altitude ice at Utah Olympic Oval, where she trains with the U.S. national team. She said the key to her win was “turning everything off and going for it.”

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands took second in the 5,000 in 6:04.415. Davide Ghiotto of Italy, who skated against Bloemen in the final pairing, finished third.

In the men's 500, Japan took the top two spots. Yamato Matsui won in 34.048 and Wataru Monshige was second at 34.091. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada was third.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's 3,000 in 3:52.899. She just missed lowering the world mark of 3:52.02 set by Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic on the same ice in March 2019.

Sáblíková finished fifth Friday.

Schouten's teammate, Antoinette de Jong, was second at 3:55.194. De Jong was the bronze medalist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Finishing third was Ragne Wiklund of Norway.

