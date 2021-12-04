Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 06:40
Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Santiago Arias scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league on Friday.

Arias struck the winner with four minutes remaining, shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés into his own net with a poor clearance attempt.

Granada had gone ahead in the 14th from a goal by Antonio Puertas.

Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game to serve the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alavés into 15th place.

Alavés, in 16th, is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-04 08:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties