All Rep. Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah album

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 04:43
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing, but she needn't worry — she was promised a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself.

“This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” the Democrat said in a tweet Friday. “Whomever ‘borrowed’ my #MariahCare Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked.”

She quickly followed with another tweet saying she was “so heated” she left off the ‘Y' in #MariahCarey.

It wasn’t long before Carey tweeted back: “I’ll send you a new one!!”

Pressley was surprised by the response. “Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi?" she tweeted.

Carey actually has several Christmas albums: “Merry Christmas" was released in 1994, “Merry Christmas II You” was released in 2010, as well as Christmas soundtrack albums put out in 2017 and 2020.

It's unclear which one Pressley was referring to.

Updated : 2021-12-04 06:20 GMT+08:00

