Seton Hall suspends Espinoza-Hunter for game vs No 2 UConn

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 04:43
Seton Hall suspends Espinoza-Hunter for game vs No 2 UConn

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall has suspended second-leading scorer and top rebounder Andra Espinoza-Hunter for Friday night's home game against No. 2 Connecticut.

Pirates coach Anthony Bozzella announced the suspension of the graduate student for a violation of team rules. The move came just hours before the Big East Conference game.

Espinoza-Hunter had started all five games for Seton Hall (3-2) and was averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. She came to the school last year as a graduate student from Mississippi State.

Updated : 2021-12-04 06:19 GMT+08:00

