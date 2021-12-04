Croatia takes 1-0 lead over Serbia in Davis Cup semifinals

Croatia's Borna Gojo gestures as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Frid... Croatia's Borna Gojo gestures as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Serbia's Dusan Lajovic crashes his racket after failing a point as he plays Croatia's Borna Gojo during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Mad... Serbia's Dusan Lajovic crashes his racket after failing a point as he plays Croatia's Borna Gojo during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Croatia's Borna Gojo returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Frida... Croatia's Borna Gojo returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after wing the second set as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid ... Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after wing the second set as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Borna Gojo gave Croatia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Friday.

The 279th-ranked Gojo outplayed Lajovic after the Serb rallied from 4-1 down to take the first set. He broke Lajovic's serve five times on the indoor hard court in Madrid.

Later, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the second match of the best-of-three series. Djokovic is 17-2 against Cilic.

Top-ranked Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are slated to play in the final match.

Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.

Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

