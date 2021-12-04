Alexa
Croatia takes 1-0 lead over Serbia in Davis Cup semifinals

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 01:22
MADRID (AP) — Borna Gojo gave Croatia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Friday.

The 279th-ranked Gojo outplayed Lajovic after the Serb rallied from 4-1 down to take the first set. He broke Lajovic's serve five times on the indoor hard court in Madrid.

Later, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the second match of the best-of-three series. Djokovic is 17-2 against Cilic.

Top-ranked Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are slated to play in the final match.

Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.

Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-04 03:17 GMT+08:00

