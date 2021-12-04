Alexa
USGA adds national championship for disabled golfers

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 00:35
FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Golf Association is providing a national championship for players with disabilities that will start next year on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst.

The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship is the 15th national tournament for the USGA, open to men and women, professionals and amateurs, with physical, sensory or intellectual impairment. The USGA said it will announce later such details as how to comprise the 96-player field and other format and competition criteria.

It will be a 54-hole event, and players will be required to have a “World Ranking for Golfers with Disabilities” pass (WR4GD) and an authorized handicap index, golf's method of rating players based on their skill level.

Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina will host the championship in 2022 and 2023. The USGA recently announced a second headquarters at Pinehurst.

“We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships.

The 2022 dates are July 20-22, and the application process is expected to start in February.

