NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 23 16 4 3 35 89 64 13-1-0 3-3-3 4-0-2
Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52 10-3-1 7-3-0 6-1-0
Washington 24 14 4 6 34 85 61 7-1-4 7-3-2 5-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 21 14 4 3 31 64 55 6-1-1 8-3-2 5-1-0
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 69 50 6-3-0 9-3-1 3-2-0
Tampa Bay 22 13 5 4 30 71 62 8-3-2 5-2-2 3-2-1
Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75 8-2-2 4-7-1 4-4-2
Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66 5-5-2 5-3-3 2-2-0
Boston 20 12 8 0 24 59 53 7-4-0 5-4-0 6-3-0
Columbus 21 12 9 0 24 69 68 8-3-0 4-6-0 2-4-0
New Jersey 21 9 8 4 22 61 68 6-4-2 3-4-2 3-1-2
Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 4-4-2 4-5-2 2-3-1
Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 68 84 6-6-1 2-6-2 3-4-2
Montreal 25 6 17 2 14 56 89 4-8-1 2-9-1 2-4-1
N.Y. Islanders 18 5 10 3 13 33 54 0-4-1 5-6-2 0-4-1
Ottawa 21 5 15 1 11 51 81 3-8-0 2-7-1 1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 23 14 4 5 33 75 45 4-2-3 10-2-2 1-2-1
Minnesota 23 16 6 1 33 88 68 9-2-0 7-4-1 5-2-0
Edmonton 21 16 5 0 32 82 61 9-1-0 7-4-0 7-0-0
Anaheim 24 13 8 3 29 81 70 9-4-1 4-4-2 6-1-1
San Jose 23 13 9 1 27 62 61 5-4-1 8-5-0 1-0-0
St. Louis 23 12 8 3 27 77 66 7-3-1 5-5-2 4-3-2
Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 8-2-1 4-5-1 3-2-1
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 80 65 7-2-1 5-5-0 4-2-0
Nashville 23 12 10 1 25 64 65 7-5-0 5-5-1 4-2-1
Vegas 22 12 10 0 24 71 70 7-5-0 5-5-0 4-4-0
Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 7-3-1 3-5-3 3-2-2
Los Angeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62 6-6-2 3-3-2 1-1-1
Chicago 22 8 12 2 18 49 70 5-5-1 3-7-1 3-3-0
Seattle 23 8 13 2 18 68 81 5-6-0 3-7-2 0-5-0
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76 3-6-1 5-8-1 1-3-2
Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82 2-6-1 3-10-1 2-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 7, Buffalo 4

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 2, Nashville 0

Dallas 3, Columbus 2

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

