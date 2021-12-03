Whimsical Wonderland 2021 @Discovery Bay

Embark on a Fantastic Christmas Journey and Experience an Unforgettable Winter Holiday

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 December 2021 - Set off on a festive journey to Discovery Bay and enjoy an unforgettable winter holiday! This Christmas, Discovery Bay has joined hands with local illustrator, Missquai, to bring an extraordinary Whimsical Wonderland to live. Feel the island's unique Southern European vibe and an authentic Christmas ambience the moment you disembark at the pier.





Selfie s with Exquisite Christmas Decorations

From Christmas wreaths, romantic lights to colourful buntings, selfie spots with exquisite festive decorations dot along your way from the Discovery Bay pier to DB Plaza. Garnished by unique light poles, ornaments and with European architecture as the backdrop, here at D'Deck you and your loved ones can soak up the other-worldly atmosphere whilst indulging sumptuous Christmas feast or international dishes by the sea. Don't forget to check out the photo-worthy displays welcoming you as you approach the DB Plaza, including a towering iconic eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and a festive horse. Sitting at DB North is a set of five-metre-tall playful tea ware with a Christmas tree and other merry elements, inviting you to join their larger-than-live whimsical tea party. More enchanting seasonal decorations embellishes the coastal Love Lock Promenade, making it another not-to-be-missed spot in town for love birds.





Discovery Bay x Local Illustrator Collaboration: Crafting a Fantastic Christmas Journey for You

Invited by Discovery Bay, talented Hong Kong illustrator Missquai has transformed the island with festive designs, with whimsical larger-than-live decorations and a series of handcrafted illustrations. Missquai maps out a vibrant and artful Christmas escapade for you, highlighting the Southern European vibe unique to Discovery Bay with designs elements all around. Seeing that the pandemic has helped people realise the importance of spending more time with friends and family more, Missquai hopes to encourage everyone to share their enchanting winter adventure with their loved ones through the festive displays she creates.





Christmas Decoration Details:

Date: Now until 2 January 2022

Time: 10:00 -22:00

Venue: DB Plaza and DB North





Sunday Christmas Market

Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay's Sunday Market in December will feature local merchants from all around town. Perfect for Christmas gift ideas or some well-deserved treats for yourself, here you will be impressed with a wide selection of handmade products, artworks, sustainable clothing, baby products, as well as bountiful holiday delicacies.





Date: 12 & 19 December 2021

Time: 11:00 - 18:00

Venue: DB Plaza

For more details, please visit: https://www.handmadehongkong.com/events/





First in Hong Kong - DB Ice Rink Celebrates the Festive Season with Monchhichi

This holiday season, Discovery Bay Ice Rink partners with Japanese cartoon character Monchhichi to present the first Monchhichi-themed ice rink in Hong Kong, bringing our guests unparalleled skating experience.





Throughout December, Monchhichi decorations will be seen everywhere at DB Ice rink, and there will be various photo-worthy spots for guests to capture precious moments with Monchhichi. Echoing Auberge Discovery Bay's Monchhichi-themed staycation package, hotel guests will receive a specially designed "Monchhichi Hunting Card" upon check-in, and then follow Monchhichi's footsteps to explore Discovery Bay. Through the fantastic journey, guests will discover the festive joy at designated locations by collecting all the limited-edition stickers to fill up the card's spaces and enter into an online game to win prizes!





Make the most of your festive holiday and plan ahead for a getaway with Monchhichi in Discovery Bay, the most pleasurable resort community in town. From figure skating performance (December 18 & 19 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm), photo-taking time with Santa Claus (December 25 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm), busking on the ice (December 24 & 25 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm) and ice hockey tournaments (December 27 - 30), to New Year's Eve Skating Countdown Party (December 31 10:30 pm - 00:15 am), DB Ice Rink has an array of festivities for you to choose from.





Venue: G/F, DB Plaza

For more details, please visit: www.dbicerink.com





2021 Winter Delights : Unmissable Rewards

Enjoy an even merrier winter at Discovery Bay with fabulous dining and shopping, on us! From 18 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, upon same-day spending of HKD500 or above (maximum two receipts) at designated Discovery Bay F&B and / or retail outlet(s) by electronic transaction, customers can redeem ONE HKD50 Dining Voucher and ONE HKD50 Shopping Voucher #.





Redemption Details:

Date: 18 November 2021 - 2 January 2022

Time: 12:00 - 21:30

Venue: Concierge , DB Plaza

#Terms and conditions apply. Limited daily quota for the gifts and vouchers, once per person per day, first come first served. Available while stock lasts.





For more information on "DB Whimsical Wonderland", find us at:





About Missquai

Missquai, Hong Kong-based illustrator and designer, graduated from School of Design at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and School of Visual Arts in Hong Kong Baptist University. Missquai was a DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award winner and worked abroad in Denmark and the Netherlands. As a rising talent who enjoys the little things in life, Missquai believes that design can make the world a better place, and continues to shares her cheerful works to spread joy to everyone around.





About Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is located in the northeast of Lantau Island. With a land area of approximately 650 hectares and surrounded by mountains and oceans, it is Hong Kong's foremost premium international residential community and a unique leisure destination, boasting a quiet environment, sophisticated urban planning and a variety of waterfront facilities.

Situated next to Discovery Bay Pier, D'Deck is Hong Kong's renowned oceanfront al fresco dining destination with numerous themed restaurants with spectacular views of the sea. The 400-metre-long Tai Pak Beach is an excellent venue for outdoor activities with related facilities. Featuring a shopping arcade, restaurants, an open piazza and Love Lock Promenade, DB North serves as the second social hub for the Discovery Bay community and visitors alike. Adjoining is Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, home to 325 superbly appointed rooms and suites, a seaside Pavilion with a one-of-a-kind design, offering a unique leisure experience.

Discovery Bay is served by a comprehensive transport network that includes ferry services to Central, bus services to Tung Chung MTR Station, Sunny Bay MTR Station and Hong Kong International Airport. Dine 'N Ride1 is offered to diners at designated restaurants2 at Discovery Bay. Both urban and Lantau taxis can access Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong through the Discovery Bay Tunnel, providing a convenient alternative for residents and visitors alike.

