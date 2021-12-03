Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/03 17:40
Seagulls fly as the sun rises on a stormy and windy day in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Migrants queue to get hot food in the logistics center of the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 1...
Pictures of Josephine Baker and a red carpet lead to the Pantheon monument, rear, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 , where Baker is to symboli...
Pupils wearing masks line up to enter their classroom at the Kgololo Academy on "Spirit Day" in Johannesburg's Alexandra township Tuesday Nov. 30, 202...
Lava flows as the volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Several new volcanic vents opened in La P...
People walk past an image of Santa on the side of a stall in a Christmas market, in Trafalgar Square, London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Countries around ...
Manchester City's Kyle Walker completes his pre-match ritual of spitting water before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City ...
Russian Tennis Federation's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Ecuador's Emilio Gomez during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Madrid Arena stadium...
Children, some wearing face masks, enjoy a carousel ride at a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Romanian capital will...
Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their pairs free skating routine during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup...
Protestors take to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resig...

NOV. 26-DEC. 2, 2021

From Josephine Baker's symbolic induction into France's Pantheon to children in Johannesburg as news of the latest virus variant broke, the Belarus migrant crisis and protests in Burkina Faso, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for East Africa Ben Curtis.

