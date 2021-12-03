Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures

The Quarantine Plan for Entry during Lunar New Year Vacation (2021/12/14-2022/02/14). (Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image) The Quarantine Plan for Entry during Lunar New Year Vacation (2021/12/14-2022/02/14). (Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine options set to take effect in less than two weeks, Taiwan News has created a diagram to explain the different choices.

In order to ease the financial burden of paying for costly epidemic prevention hotels, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is launching a shortened hotel quarantine plan to coincide with the Lunar New Year holiday. The program will run from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14, and will consist of the "7 plus 7," "10 plus 4," and "14 plus 0" quarantine options.

7 plus 7

Under this program, residents returning to Taiwan from overseas need only spend seven days in an epidemic prevention hotel or quarantine center and can spend the second half of their quarantine at home. The first requirement for this is that they can quarantine in one room per person at home.

The second requirement is that when they return home, there is either no one else living there, or the family members present are fully vaccinated. In addition, they must either be vaccinated with a jab approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or have been inoculated by a vaccine that has been authorized by Taiwan.

If all of these requirements are met, the returnee must first take a PCR test on arrival. This must be followed by a PCR test on day 6 of quarantine.

In what is being called "enhanced home quarantine," they must use a home test kit on the 10th day of quarantine. On the 13th day, they must take a PCR test.

If there are any family members staying with the visitor, they must use a home test kit on the 10th and 14th days of quarantine. Finally, both the returning visitor and any family members they are staying with the individual must observe self-health monitoring for seven more days.

10 plus 4

Under this plan, residents returning to Taiwan from overseas spend 10 days in an epidemic prevention hotel and spend the last four days of their quarantine at home. The first requirement for this is that they can quarantine in one room per person at home.

The second requirement is that when they return home, there is either no one else living there, or the family members present are fully vaccinated. This is an option for those who have not been inoculated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or authorized by Taiwan.

Upon arrival, the returnee must first take a PCR test. This should be followed by a PCR test on day 10 of quarantine, just before returning home.

During enhanced home quarantine, they must take one PCR test on the 13th day. After 14 days of quarantine, they then commence seven days of self-health monitoring.

14 plus 0

This is the standard 14 days of quarantine that all arrivals must undergo in an epidemic prevention hotel, except for the above-mentioned scenarios. In this situation, residents returning to Taiwan cannot ensure proper separation of people in their home or their family members have not been fully vaccinated.

Upon arrival, they must undergo a PCR test before beginning quarantine. On the 13th day of quarantine, they must undergo a PCR test.

After two weeks of quarantine, they must begin seven days of self-health monitoring. Between the 20th and 21st day after arriving, they must use a home test kit.