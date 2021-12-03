Alexa
Lucky Taiwanese woman wins NT$100,000 and 3 other prizes in Taitung lottery

Individual won main cash prize, plus electric moped, vouchers, and discount codes

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 18:03
Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling poses with winner of "I Go Taitung" sweepstakes.

Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling poses with winner of "I Go Taitung" sweepstakes. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman working at a prize-drawing event won the NT$100,000 (US$3,610) cash prize — and three other major prizes.

Per an earlier report, the woman surnamed Peng (彭), was taking temperatures at the event when Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) called her winning number for the NT$100,000 prize. Later, it was revealed that Peng won three additional prizes.

According to the “I Go Taitung” Facebook page, Peng also won a Gogoro VIVA Lite electric moped, Taitung County Farmers’ Association vouchers worth NT$50,000, and “I Go Taitung” discount codes worth NT$10,000.

While a Facebook commentator named Mo Yen-yu (莫妍妤) said the result was “not believable,” the event's social media manager responded by saying: “I also think the winner is very lucky, to the point that screenwriters wouldn't dare write about such things. Yet this is also the charm of lotteries.”

Huang Hsiao-fen (黃筱芬), Taitung County Industry Development Division chief, told CNA that numbers were drawn from six lottery ball machines. Supervisors were present throughout the entire prize-drawing process, which was also live-streamed.

Huang said each individual had one entry for the lottery for every NT$500 spent. Peng had around 900 entries, worth around NT$450,000. Peng told CNA that she collected receipts from friends and family, including senior citizens who didn’t know how to enter the lottery.
