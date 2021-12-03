Alexa
Czech festival in Taiwan's Pingtung celebrates art and culture

Lively 5-day event features banquet, concert, literature, and films

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 17:31
The five-day Czech Republic in Pingtung Festival is a feast for all the senses. (CNA photo)

The five-day Czech Republic in Pingtung Festival is a feast for all the senses. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Czech Republic in Pingtung Festival continues over the weekend (Dec. 4-5) and features cultural and art events, with a free classical music concert on Friday (Dec. 3).

The five-day event started Wednesday (Dec.1) and is jointly organized by the Czech Economic and Cultural Office and Pingtung County Government. The aim is to show off the Central European country's artistic and cultural traditions.

On Tuesday (Nov. 30), representatives from Japan, Singapore, Poland, Hungary, the U.S. and the Republic of Paraguay were invited to attend a Pingtung-style banquet at Pingtung Civic Park. Local politicians and business people attended too.

On Friday evening a free classical music concert performed by the Taipei Chamber Players is scheduled to be held at Pingtung Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m. It will showcase Czech music, with works by composer Bedrich Smetana.

Over the weekend, Pingtung County Library will broadcast the 2020 Czech-language film "Charlatan," loosely based on the life of Jan Mikolasek. He is said to have cured hundreds of people with herbal remedies but was imprisoned by Czechoslovakia's communist authorities in the 20th century.

The Library will also display renowned Czech literature from Saturday (Dec. 4).
