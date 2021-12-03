Alexa
New Taipei bus rams into sidewalk storefronts

Driver allegedly loses control of vehicle due to attention lapse, no injuries reported

  120
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 17:22
A bus crashes into a sidewalk storefront in New Taipei.

A bus crashes into a sidewalk storefront in New Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bus lost control in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, on Friday (Dec. 3) afternoon and slammed into two sidewalk storefronts.

CNA reported the incident occurred at around 2 p.m., when the bus lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, and crashed into two storefronts before finally being stopped by a column. Police received a report at 2:49 p.m., and arrived on the scene to control traffic, as one lane out of three was blocked due to the accident.

According to ETToday, the bus also crashed into 19 mopeds parked under the storefront. The driver, surnamed Huo (霍), tested zero in an alcohol breath test, and allegedly lost control due to a lapse of attention.

As of 4:30 p.m., traffic had resumed on the affected street, ETToday reported.

New Taipei bus rams into sidewalk storefronts
The bus also crashed into mopeds parked under the storefront. (CNA photo)
accident
bus
Xinzhuang District
New Taipei City

