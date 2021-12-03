Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry

Lithuanian politicians, officials argue incident is EU-level issue and ponder China trade restrictions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 16:57
Matas Maldeikis, chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks at meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential O...

Matas Maldeikis, chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks at meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential O...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Parliamentarian Matas Maldeikis on Friday (Dec. 3) said the Lithuanian government will question China’s removal of the Baltic nation from its customs registry.

Maldeikis, who is in Taiwan for the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, said that because the impact pertains to the EU it should be investigated. Lithuania will communicate with China through the EU to understand the situation, Liberty Times cited him as saying.

It is assumed that this development is retaliation for Lithuania expanding its relations with Taiwan. A Taiwan representative office was officially opened in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in November.

Ausrine Armonaite, the economy and innovation minister also said the issue requires EU involvement. She added that a response will be formulated in coordination with the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central government.

She also said the Baltic country had already implemented protective measures in case such an incident took place, per Liberty Times. Armonaite said there would be an increase in the number of loan guarantees for various domestic businesses.

The Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it will ask the EU to respond to China's actions. President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said that it is worthwhile raising EU trade restrictions against China as a clear response must be sent.
Taiwan
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuanian relations
China
customs registry
trade restrictions
Matas Maldeikis

RELATED ARTICLES

Honduras vice president says nation will not establish ties with China
Honduras vice president says nation will not establish ties with China
2021/12/03 09:16
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/03 08:43
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
2021/12/02 17:59
Taiwan TV show reveals image of submarine keel-laying ceremony
Taiwan TV show reveals image of submarine keel-laying ceremony
2021/12/02 17:44
Taiwan to station 2 retired military officers in US to oversee bilateral veteran affairs cooperation
Taiwan to station 2 retired military officers in US to oversee bilateral veteran affairs cooperation
2021/12/02 17:42

Updated : 2021-12-03 17:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday