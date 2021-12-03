Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry

Matas Maldeikis, chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks at meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential O... Matas Maldeikis, chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks at meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Parliamentarian Matas Maldeikis on Friday (Dec. 3) said the Lithuanian government will question China’s removal of the Baltic nation from its customs registry.

Maldeikis, who is in Taiwan for the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, said that because the impact pertains to the EU it should be investigated. Lithuania will communicate with China through the EU to understand the situation, Liberty Times cited him as saying.

It is assumed that this development is retaliation for Lithuania expanding its relations with Taiwan. A Taiwan representative office was officially opened in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in November.

Ausrine Armonaite, the economy and innovation minister also said the issue requires EU involvement. She added that a response will be formulated in coordination with the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central government.

She also said the Baltic country had already implemented protective measures in case such an incident took place, per Liberty Times. Armonaite said there would be an increase in the number of loan guarantees for various domestic businesses.

The Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it will ask the EU to respond to China's actions. President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, Vidmantas Janulevicius, said that it is worthwhile raising EU trade restrictions against China as a clear response must be sent.