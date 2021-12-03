Alexa
AIT hosts US coast guard’s AMVER awards in Kaohsiung

7 Taiwan shipping companies presented with AMVER awards

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/03 16:57
AIT Director Oudkirk with award winners. (Taiwan News photo)

AIT Director Oudkirk with award winners. (Taiwan News photo)

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Friday (Dec. 3) hosted the awards ceremony for the 2021 U.S. Coast Guard’s Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) program in Kaohsiung.

The event recognized Taiwan's shipping companies and their vessels for their involvement in AMVER and emergency assistance to ships in need. AMVER helps vessels in the open seas locate and receive emergency assistance from ships close by around the world.

With the involvement of local shipping companies, ships participating in the voluntary program have saved an average of one life every 24 hours over the last decade. AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk noted that over the past two decades, the AMVER program has saved over 2,800 lives at sea.

Oudkirk presented awards to seven Taiwanese shipping companies. “The seven individuals being recognized today represent the crews of 47 Taiwan-flagged or owned vessels that reported their position at sea into the AMVER system for at least 128 days in 2020,” the AIT director said.

“Some are multiple award winners, who have participated in the program for 10, 20, even 30 years,” she added. “The participation of these Taiwan flagged or owned vessels in the AMVER program exemplifies the strength of U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in maritime security and safety and provides yet another example of Taiwan’s important contribution to the global community.”

Oudkirk ended by saying, “AIT looks forward to working with all our government and private sector partners here today to further expand Taiwan’s participation in this important security program.”
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk gives opening speech. (Taiwan News photo)
