Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Worth 140.2 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.5%

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size was US$ 73.3 billion in 2021. The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is forecast to reach US$ 140.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Factors Influencing
- The introduction of innovative and efficient services, such as mobile money and machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, is the primary factor driving the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Apart from that, the evolution of cloud computing and big data analytics are forecast to propel market growth in the coming years.
- Increasing penetration of mobile devices is forecast to propel market growth during the study timeframe.
- Growing government initiatives to reduce copyright problems and geo-blocking concerns and the demand to deliver stable network service access are forecast to fuel the market growth.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire outlook of the working system. To maintain work continuity, business organizations allowed employees to work from home (WFH). Thus, it increased internet penetration and fueled the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Vodafone UK recorded a growth of 50% in internet traffic.
- The applications of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services help the healthcare sector by offering voice-enabled services for monitoring patients. As a result, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market would grow with the growth of the healthcare sector.
- High operational cost is expected to slow down the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, Asia Pacific is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. The growth of the Asia Pacific mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is attributed to the expansion of the telecom industry. In addition, the authorities of emerging countries such as Myanmar, India, China, and Vietnam are focusing on modernization and growth of telecommunication amenities. Thus, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market would grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the growing healthcare sector in the Asia-pacific region would offer ample growth opportunities to the market players.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
During the COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for enhanced networking infrastructure rapidly increased. Due to lockdown, companies allowed employees to work from home in order to keep operating during the pandemic. Thus, the consumer base of the MVNOs increased significantly. The COVID-19 epidemic accelerated the demand for communication services to maintain work efficiency. Moreover, the growth of the healthcare sector also propelled the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market.
Market Segmentation
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Operational Mode
- Reseller
- Service Operator
- Full MVNO
- Other Operational Modes
By Subscriber
- Enterprise
- Consumer
By Application
- Discount
- Cellular M2M
- Business
- Media & Entertainment
- Migrant
- Retail
- Roaming
- Telecom
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- IBM Corporation
- Appsee
- Swrve
- TUNE
- Localytics
- Amplitude
- AppDynamics
- Heap
- AppsFlyer
- App Annie
- Taplytics
- Apptentive
- Kochava
- MOENGAGE
- CleverTap
- Other prominent players
