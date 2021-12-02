Managed Security Services Market Is Projected to Reach USD 62.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.2

The global managed security services market size was US$ 33.3 billion in 2021. The global managed security services market is forecast to reach US$ 62.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 percent during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) provide a wide variety of security services to businesses. It includes infrastructure setup through security management and incident response.

Factors Influencing

The global managed security services market is forecast to grow due to the growing demand for managed security services in the BFSI industry. Banks and financial institutions have to maintain data protection from fraud to ensure financial safety. Thus, the global managed security services market would grow significantly in this sector.

Increasing cases of cybercrime are forecast to fuel the demand for managed security services during the forecast period. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of the managed security services would emerge as a major factor contributing to the growth of the industry.

Favorable government initiatives are forecast to surge the growth of the global managed security services market. Governments throughout the world are introducing a variety of new information security legislations to maintain security. As a result, it would benefit the market players in the global managed security services market.

The high cost associated with the managed security services may hamper the growth of the global managed security services market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced institutions to adopt work-from-home methods to keep working. Thus, it increased the demand for IT security functions from third-party service providers. Moreover, prominent players in the managed security services market have witnessed high demand from all industries in order to protect the data from fraud. Moreover, service providers have been focusing on introducing advanced services to grow the demand for managed security services among the end-users. Thus, it would propel the growth of the global managed security services market post-pandemic.

Regional Analysis

As a result of technology growth such as cloud, 5G, and IoT, prominent enterprises in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are adopting managed security solutions. Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific managed security system market is driven by favorable government laws, increasing cybercrime, and the introduction of innovative cloud technologies.

Competitors in the Market

IBM

AT&T.

NTT Security

SecureWorks

DXC Technology

BT

Atos

Infosys

Verizon

Cognizant

Cipher Security

Wipro (India)

Accenture

Optiv Security

Trustwave

Herjavec

TCS

Capgemini

CenturyLink

Kudelski Security

Nuspire

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Application

IPS and IDS

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified threat management (UTM)

Secured information & event management (SIEM)

Endpoint Security

Firewall management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and medium-sized business

Large businesses

By Deployment Mode

Hosted or cloud-based managed security services

On-premise or Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) managed security services

By Verticals

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom and information technology

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



