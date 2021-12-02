Isolation Beds Market Is Projected to Reach USD 6.2 by 2030 | CAGR: 7.9%

The size of the global isolation beds market was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 6.2 by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol143

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the growth of the global isolation beds market. Due to the pandemic, it was necessary to isolate the patient in order to curb the virus spread. The rapid spread of the COVID 19 infection necessitated the demand for isolation beds in the healthcare sector. However, the market players in the global isolation beds market witnessed several obstacles during the initial phase of the pandemic. Due to lockdown measures being taken by governments of various countries, manufacturing and supply chains were highly affected. Moreover, the shortage of workforce declined the growth of the global isolation beds market.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of infectious and contagious diseases is driving the market growth. The onset of the H1N1 virus and COVID 19 (coronavirus) has raised awareness among healthcare bodies to employ isolation beds for patients.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden shortage of isolation beds. As a result, government bodies took several initiatives to help the population get effective treatment. In India, various hotels were converted into temporary COVID-19 health centers to provide healthcare facilities to the COVID-19 affected patients. Thus, the demand for isolation beds increased and is forecast to increase in the future.

Government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure would offer favorable opportunities to the market players in the global isolation beds market.

The advent of smart isolation beds would fuel the growth of the global isolation beds market.

Geographic Analysis

Europe is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global isolation beds market. The region holds the largest share in the global isolation beds market. The demand for isolation beds has been increasing in the European Union. Moreover, the region witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the last two years.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register substantial growth, mainly because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection in China. Due to the shortage of isolation beds, the Chinese government established Fangcang shelter hospitals at places like stadiums, halls, and exhibition centers. As a result, the demand for isolation beds increased during the pandemic. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the important role of isolation beds is forecast to fuel market growth in the future.

Competitors in The Market

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare

Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Gentige AB)

LINET Group

Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

Medline Industries, Gendron, Inc.

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Savion Industries Ltd.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Malvestio S.P.A.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Manual

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic.

Insight by End-Use

General & Acute Care Hospitals

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Isolation Beds Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol143

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/