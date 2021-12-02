Intraoperative Imaging Market Size Worth USD 3.8 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.9%

The global intraoperative imaging market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030. The market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol144

Intraoperative imaging technology is mainly used in the healthcare sector for surgical procedures. The technology help surgeons to obtain a real-time vision of the organ at the time of the surgery.

Factors Influencing

Due to the increasing geriatric population, chronic disease cases are growing. Thus, it is developing the demand for surgeries and treatments that would ultimately fuel the growth of the global intraoperative imaging technologies. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 8.8 million people died due to cancer in 2015.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intraoperative imaging technology is driving the market growth.

The rising awareness regarding the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, including less pain, rapid recovery, cost efficiency, are driving the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market.

Growing advancements and R&D activities would fuel market growth in the future. Ziehm Imaging expanded its portfolio by introducing the CMOS line.

The high cost of the intraoperative imaging device and strict regulations related to the technology may negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest intraoperative imaging market due to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, the developing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives are contributing to the region’s dominance in the global intraoperative imaging market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing rate of geriatric population are all fueling the growth of North America in the global intraoperative imaging market.

The Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness notable growth due to the growing population in emerging countries, such as China and India. Moreover, government initiatives pertaining to the development of innovative technologies and the growth of healthcare infrastructure may lead to market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Apart from that, the region is witnessing a growing occurrence of orthopedic disorders. Therefore, the demand for medical services may increase rapidly during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global intraoperative imaging market witnessed significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire healthcare sector focused on treating the patients affected by the COVID-19 virus. As a result of such a shift in priorities, the demand for surgeries rapidly decreased. Moreover, patients also avoided visiting hospitals to prevent themselves from the virus transmission. Thereby, the demand for intraoperative imaging decreased for a significant time.

Competitors in the Market

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Medtronic Plc

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

Toshiba Corporation

Siemens AG

Brainlab AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Mobile C Arm

Ultrasound Laparoscopic probes Drop-in probes Other devices

CT

MRI

X Rays

By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Oncology

Emergency & Trauma Surgery

Urological

HPB surgery

Colorectal

General Surgery

Other Applications

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Intraoperative Imaging Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol144

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/