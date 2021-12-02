Automotive Fuel Cell Market Is Projected to Reach 63.7 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 42.1%

The global automotive fuel cell market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2020. The global automotive fuel cell market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 63.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30

Automotive fuel cells are employed for electronic vehicles to generate electricity with the help of oxygen present in the air. These cells are either used with battery cells or instead of batteries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global automotive fuel cell market witnessed a sudden and severe decline, all due to the disruption in trade activities. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection forced governments of various countries to impose temporary lockdown. As a result, it hampered the import-export activities. Moreover, the market witnessed an abrupt decrease in trade activities. People avoided buying luxurious things. Thus, it hampered the entire automotive sector. As a result of this, the global automotive fuel cell market growth slowed down during the epidemic.

Factors Influencing

The continuous advancements and reducing prices of automotive fuel cells may create favorable opportunities for the market players.

Factors like increasing oil prices, better productivity of automotive fuel cells, and better driving range may boost the demand for automotive fuel cells in the coming years. Moreover, growing awareness regarding pollution may result in significant market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for efficient vehicles and government initiatives to lower the effect of greenhouse gas would grow the market.

The high vehicle cost of electric vehicles may become a significant challenge for market growth.

The growing demand for noiseless operation, fast refueling would result in raising the demand for fuel cells, mostly in the automotive sector.

The beneficial applications of fuel cells, majorly in automotive and transportation, such as material handling, LCVs, buses, defense, are all forecast to surge the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the global automotive fuel cell market. It is due to the increasing production activities and government initiatives to curb environmental pollution. Green environment initiatives and government support for hydrogen infrastructure, mainly in emerging countries, are the primary factors driving the market growth. Apart from that, the growing demand for electric vehicles and rising fuel prices are the factors surging the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive fuel cell market. In addition, the global fuel cell market is forecast to witness a rapid expansion in North America. It is due to the increasing research and development activities and government initiatives to promote environment-friendly services.

Competitors in the Market

Toshiba

ITM Power

Nedstack

Ballard Power Systems

Ceres Power

Hydrogenics

Plug Power

Delphi

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on Components:

Fuel Cell Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

Based on Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

Bus

Truck

Based on Power Capacity:

<150 kW

150-250 kW

>250 kW

Based on Operating Miles:

0-250 Miles

251-500 Miles

Above 500 Miles

Based on Hydrogen Fuel Point:

Asia Oceania

Europe

North America

Based on Specialised Vehicle Type:

Material Handling Vehicles

Refrigerated Truck

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Automotive Fuel Cell Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/