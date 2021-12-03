Alexa
2022 Taipei International Book Exhibition to take place in two venues

Central government will encourage publishers with 70% exhibiting fee subsidy

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/03 16:28
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (second left) announces 2022 Taipei International Book Exhibition. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) will feature French literature and take place in two venues from June 2 next year.

TIBE will celebrate its 30th edition in 2022, after being canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Co-curated by Bureau Francais de Taipei, Bureau International de l'Edition Francaise, and Librairie le Pigeonnie, the 2022 Taipei International Book Exhibition, many European publishers and authors are expected to attend the event.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced Friday (Dec. 3) the government will subsidize publishers’ exhibiting fees by up to 70%. According to Lee, COVID has hit the publishing business hard, so he wants to see the event take place.

Taipei Book Fair Foundation Chairman, Robert Lin (林訓民), said many people had asked him about the book fair because they missed it. He added that it would also host a series of events around the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 3.

TIBE will take place at World Trade Center Hall 1 and Huashan 1914 Creative Park from June 2-7. The organizer is calling on all publishers to register for the event.
