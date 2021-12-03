True Colors Film Festival: A Feast of Firsts & Award-Winning Short Films & Dialogues All Free to Stream Globally

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 December 2021 - True Colors Film Festival (TCFF) returns from today offering audiences around the world free streaming of 20 short films and 4 Dialogues. Presented by The Nippon Foundation, the films present new and sometimes radical human perspectives about life and the pursuit of happiness. Highlights include:

(2017) and (2013); Official Selection of the Fashion Film Festival Milano from 13-18 January 2022, THE FUTURE IS NOW!, a True Colors Festival documentary.

, inspired by the work of photographer and founder of Positive Exposure, Rick Guidotti, who challenges the 'universal' beauty standard espoused by the fashion industry. Dialogues: Hear first-hand from US director Doug Roland (FEELING THROUGH) and his cast Robert Tarango and Steven Prescod; Tunku Mona Riza (REDHA) from Malaysia who chats with Singaporean actor and educator, Aidli Mosbit; US director Amanda Lukoff (THE R-WORD), with sibling and self-advocates, Singaporeans Tasneem Majeed and Allan Cai; and US photographer Rick Guidotti with Tokyo-based photographer and multimedia artist, Lily Shu, and Singaporean actor and host Oon Shu An.

Shorts and Dialogues can be viewed around the world via Vimeo, Features can be watched on The Projector Plus by viewers across Asia, and the bonus program can be viewed on Filmbankmedia only in Japan and Singapore. For more information, visit the TCFF 2021 website. For updates, sign-up for the TCFF 2021 mailer.

True Colors Film Festival 2021 is a free online event that launches on December 3, coinciding with International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). Now in its second edition, the first True Colors Film Festival, held in 2020, drew an audience of almost 8,000 from 39 countries.





