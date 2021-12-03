Alexa
Pope scores 24 to lift UC San Diego over E. Michigan 83-74

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 13:53
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had a career-high 24 points as UC San Diego got past Eastern Michigan 83-74 on Thursday night.

Pope made 9 of 12 shots.

Francis Nwaokorie had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (5-2). Jake Killingsworth added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jake Kosakowski had 16 points.

Monty Scott, Bryce McBride and Colin Golson Jr. each had 16 points for the Eagles (2-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 15:56 GMT+08:00

