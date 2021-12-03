TSMC says few people will fall for Intel claim that Taiwan is unstable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Few people will believe a statement by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger that Taiwan is unstable because of incursions by Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said Friday (Dec. 3).

Gelsinger made the statement at a conference Wednesday (Dec. 1) as part of a plea for more United States government support for domestic chipmakers like Intel and Micron, instead of foreign companies such as TSMC and Samsung.

Asked about the comments in the margin of a forum Friday, Liu said they were not worth responding to. He said it was unlikely that people would believe the Intel executive’s statement, CNA reported.

Turning to his own company’s plans for the U.S., Liu said the chip fab project in Arizona was moving forward according to schedule, with full-scale production expected to start during the first season of 2024. Construction work on a factory in Japan’s Kumamoto region would start in 2022 with production to begin in 2024, Liu added.