Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC says few people will fall for Intel claim that Taiwan is unstable

TSMC chairman adds projects in Arizona and Japan moving forward according to schedule

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 15:19
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu. 

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Few people will believe a statement by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger that Taiwan is unstable because of incursions by Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said Friday (Dec. 3).

Gelsinger made the statement at a conference Wednesday (Dec. 1) as part of a plea for more United States government support for domestic chipmakers like Intel and Micron, instead of foreign companies such as TSMC and Samsung.

Asked about the comments in the margin of a forum Friday, Liu said they were not worth responding to. He said it was unlikely that people would believe the Intel executive’s statement, CNA reported.

Turning to his own company’s plans for the U.S., Liu said the chip fab project in Arizona was moving forward according to schedule, with full-scale production expected to start during the first season of 2024. Construction work on a factory in Japan’s Kumamoto region would start in 2022 with production to begin in 2024, Liu added.
TSMC
Mark Liu
Intel
Pat Gelsinger
ADIZ incursions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC faces labor shortage for new Japan plant
Taiwan’s TSMC faces labor shortage for new Japan plant
2021/12/02 15:17
Intel says US chipmakers should be priority over TSMC, Samsung
Intel says US chipmakers should be priority over TSMC, Samsung
2021/12/02 14:40
Nvidia rumored to dump Samsung and stay with TSMC for all new GPUs
Nvidia rumored to dump Samsung and stay with TSMC for all new GPUs
2021/12/01 16:50
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48
Taiwan vows to 'never bow to CCP pressure' after 27 warplanes penetrate ADIZ
Taiwan vows to 'never bow to CCP pressure' after 27 warplanes penetrate ADIZ
2021/11/29 12:04