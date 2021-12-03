Start of 2nd India-New Zealand test delayed by wet outfield

MUMBAI India (AP) — The start of the second test match between India and New Zealand has been delayed by a wet outfield.
The rescheduled toss was set to be conducted about two hours after the scheduled start of play.
The first test at Kanpur was drawn after Rachin Ravindra played out 91 deliveries for the visitors. Set 284 to win, New Zealand was 165-9 when umpire Nitin Menon called off play having checked light readings in each of the previous six overs.
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport