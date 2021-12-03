Start of 2nd India-New Zealand test delayed by wet outfield

Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid look at the pitch before the start of the day one of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai, Ind... Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid look at the pitch before the start of the day one of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Indian groundsman uses an air blower to dry the wet outfield before the start of the day one of second test cricket match between India and New Zealan... Indian groundsman uses an air blower to dry the wet outfield before the start of the day one of second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

An Indian groundsman uses broom to sweep the wet outfield before the start of the day one of second test cricket match between India and New Zealand i... An Indian groundsman uses broom to sweep the wet outfield before the start of the day one of second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India's Ravindra Jadeja speak with team members before the start of the day one of second test cricket match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Fri... India's Ravindra Jadeja speak with team members before the start of the day one of second test cricket match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MUMBAI India (AP) — The start of the second test match between India and New Zealand has been delayed by a wet outfield.

The rescheduled toss was set to be conducted about two hours after the scheduled start of play.

The first test at Kanpur was drawn after Rachin Ravindra played out 91 deliveries for the visitors. Set 284 to win, New Zealand was 165-9 when umpire Nitin Menon called off play having checked light readings in each of the previous six overs.

