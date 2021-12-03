Alexa
Beasley carries Montana past Sacramento St. 65-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 13:32
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III posted 13 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 65-58 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Brandon Whitney scored 12 for Montana (5-3, 1-0) and Cameron Parker and Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 apiece.

Bryce Fowler had 17 points for the Hornets (3-4, 0-1) and distributed four assists in the face of seven turnovers. William FitzPatrick scored 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 15:07 GMT+08:00

