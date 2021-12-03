Alexa
Townsend scores 22 to lift Oakland over UIC 81-77

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 13:19
CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Townsend had 22 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Thursday night in Horizon League opener for both teams.

Jamal Cain scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds for Oakland (6-2, 1-0), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jalen Moore scored 14 points and distributed 10 assists despite seven turnovers and Micah Parrish scored 13 with eight rebounds.

Zion Griffin scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Flames (2-5, 0-1), who have now lost four straight.

Damaria Franklin scored 20 and Kevin Johnson distributed seven assists in defeat.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

