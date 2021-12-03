Alexa
Wood, Sheppard carry Belmont over Lipscomb 94-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 12:42
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood had 17 points as Belmont easily defeated Lipscomb 94-65 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard added 16 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and blocked three shots.

Luke Smith had 11 points for Belmont (6-3).

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (5-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Grant Asman distributed three assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 15:05 GMT+08:00

