Marin carries S. Utah over E. Washington 89-76

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Dre Marin scored a career-high 28 points as Southern Utah topped Eastern Washington 89-76 on Thursday night.

John Knight III added 22 points for the Thunderbirds. Knight III had nine rebounds and seven assists.

The game marked the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Jason Spurgin had 13 points for Southern Utah (4-3).

Steele Venters scored a career-high 29 points for the Eagles (3-4). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com