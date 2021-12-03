Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones lifts Weber St. past N. Arizona 67-44

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 13:17
Jones lifts Weber St. past N. Arizona 67-44

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Weber State to a 67-44 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night, the Wildcats' seventh straight victory to open the season.

Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season.

Dyson Koehler had 15 points for Weber State (7-0). Koby McEwen added 13 points.

Jamison Overton, whose 15.0 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Wildcats, failed to score (0 of 7).

Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks (3-5) with 10 rebounds. Nik Mains had seven points and eight rebounds. Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Jalen Cone had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 15:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday