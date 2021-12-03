Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 29 days without local infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 3) reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases, while it has not reported a local infection since Nov. 4.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced 11 imported cases and no new local infections for the 29th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the 11 imported cases include four men and seven women ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s. Between Oct. 24 to Dec. 1, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case No. 16,738), Turkey (case no. 16,739), Indonesia (case No.s 16,740-16,742, and 16,745), Spain (case No. 16,743), Italy (case No. 16,744), South Korea (case No. 16,746), the U.K. (case No. 16,747), and Vietnam (case No. 16,748).

Case No. 16,739, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who had been working in Turkey, is notable because she did not test positive for the virus until she was preparing to leave Taiwan, but is still currently considered an imported case. When she returned to Taiwan from Turkey on Oct. 24, she tested negative for the virus and again tested negative when her quarantine ended.

However, as she was preparing to travel overseas again she underwent another coronavirus test on Dec. 1 and was diagnosed with COVID on Dec. 3. Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that because she has a high Ct value of 32, she has been considered an imported case, but more information is being gathered.

She is also considered a breakthrough case because she previously received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,507,035 COVID tests, with 4,488,710 coming back negative. Of the 16,637 confirmed cases, 1,993 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.