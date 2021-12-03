Taiwan politician advocates transparency to counter Chinese misinformation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Thursday (Dec. 2) warned that China is using technology to spread misinformation in democratic countries, including Taiwan, and added Taiwan needed to be transparent when countering these threats.

During a virtual sideline legislative meeting ahead of the U.S. Summit for Democracy, Lim said that China's authoritarian government uses technology to interfere with democratic systems, including Taiwan. Beijing employs tactics such as spreading false information and hate speech, inciting social divisions, and undermining people's confidence in democracy to promote authoritarianism, he said.

The meeting, organized by the House Democracy Partnership, focused on how to suppress authoritarianism through strong legislation and safeguarding democratic systems and principles.

Lim said technology has become a tool for governments to control the people. However, in a democratic country, the people are in control and technology should be a tool to keep tabs on the government.

Lim said Taiwan has developed a "radical transparency" approach to governance. Earlier this year, Taiwan passed an open congress initiative that seeks to achieve four major goals by 2024, he said.

Lim said that through these processes, Taiwan hopes to enhance mutual trust between the public and the Congress. This will mean that people will have "antibodies" against the invasion of digital authority.