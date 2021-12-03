Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grand Canyon narrowly tops UTSA 74-71

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 12:40
Grand Canyon narrowly tops UTSA 74-71

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Grand Canyon held off UTSA for a 74-71 win on Thursday night.

Gabe McGlothan had 13 points for Grand Canyon (7-1), which won its fourth straight game. Holland Woods added 13 points.

Cedrick Alley Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Roadrunners (5-4). Jacob Germany added 18 points. Dhieu Deing had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday