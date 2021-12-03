Alexa
Patton lifts Cleveland St. past N. Kentucky 72-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 11:39
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 20 points as Cleveland State topped Northern Kentucky 72-58 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opening matchup for both teams.

D'Moi Hodge had 15 points for Cleveland State (5-2, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deante Johnson added 14 points. Broc Finstuen had six rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 14 points for the Norse (2-4, 0-1). David Bohm added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds.

Hubertas Pivorius entered as the Norse's second-leading scorer averaging 11 points per game. He finished 1-for-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and scored three points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 13:28 GMT+08:00

