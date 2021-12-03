Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Edward Waters 103-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 11:28
Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Edward Waters 103-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys easily beat Edward Waters 103-57 on Thursday night.

Jadyn Parker added 14 points for North Florida (2-7). Jarius Hicklen chipped in 13 points, Jonathan Aybar scored 12 and Jose Placer had 10. Parker also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

DeAndre Barton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Khalil Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday