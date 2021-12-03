Alexa
Clarke, Watson lift Sacred Heart past Lafayette 74-67

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 11:04
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 19 points as Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 74-67 on Thursday night.

Alex Watson added 17 points for the Pioneers, while Tyler Thomas chipped in 15. Bryce Johnson had 12 points for Sacred Heart (3-5).

Neal Quinn had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (2-5). Leo O'Boyle added 15 points. Tyrone Perry had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 12:52 GMT+08:00

