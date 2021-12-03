Norris scores late, Senators beat Canes for NHL-low 5th win

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches the puck controlled by Ottawa Senators' Dylan Gambrell (27) with Senators' Zach Sanford (13) ... Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches the puck controlled by Ottawa Senators' Dylan Gambrell (27) with Senators' Zach Sanford (13) waiting for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Ottawa Senators' Zach Sanford (13) joins teammate Dylan Gambrell (27) in vying for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Maxime Lajoie (42) during the... Ottawa Senators' Zach Sanford (13) joins teammate Dylan Gambrell (27) in vying for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Maxime Lajoie (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) skates with the puck after taking it away from Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) during the first period of an NH... Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) skates with the puck after taking it away from Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) blocks a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C... Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) blocks a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown (28) tries to regain control of the puck to shoot on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the second ... Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown (28) tries to regain control of the puck to shoot on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Ottawa Senators' Anton Forsberg (31) watches the puck go into his glove during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hu... Ottawa Senators' Anton Forsberg (31) watches the puck go into his glove during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Norris pushed in a rebound with 5:54 left and the Senators hung on for their league-low fifth victory of the season.

Anton Forsberg made 47 saves for Ottawa in his seventh game with the Senators and 63rd of his career. He previously played for Columbus, Chicago and Carolina.

The Hurricanes dropped their season-high third game in a row despite holding a 49-20 edge in shots.

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 7:58 left on what was the 42nd shot of the game for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 6:13 to go.

Antti Raanta, who suffered his first regulation loss of the season in five decisions (3-1-1), made 17 saves for Carolina.

Tyler Ennis notched two assists for the Senators, who had allowed at least four goals in each of their six previous games.

Ottawa went up 2-0 with 10:55 remaining in the third period. The puck went into the net off Carolina forward Martin Necas’ skate, but goaltender interference had been ruled on Formenton.

The Senators challenged the ruling, and it was overturned. That gave Formenton his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Carolina held a 20-3 edge in shots through the first period, but Ottawa owned the lead. Formenton’s first goal came when the Senators completed a nifty transition sequence.

The Hurricanes failed to score a first- or second-period goal for their third consecutive game. Svechnikov’s shot bounced off the post on a power play in the waning seconds of the first period.

TAKING ATTENDANCE

The Hurricanes played their second game in a row without defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce. They entered the COVID-19 protocol earlier in the week before the team’s trip to Dallas.

Defenseman Ethan Bear, who entered the COVID-19 protocol last week, is back with the team but did not play Thursday night.

Center Adam Gaudette, who scored a goal in his Senators debut Wednesday night, was a scratch for Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Colorado on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Buffalo on Saturday night before a five-game trip.

