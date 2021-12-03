Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith's double-double helps Mississippi St. beat Lamar 75-60

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 11:22
Smith's double-double helps Mississippi St. beat Lamar 75-60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away early in the second half for a 75-60 victory over Lamar on Thursday night.

It was Smith's 10th career double-double for Mississippi State (6-1), which returned home after an 82-71 overtime win against Richmond at the Bahamas Championship in the third-place game. The Bulldogs host undefeated Minnesota (6-0) on Sunday.

Iverson Molinar scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rocket Watts added 15 points and Garrison Brooks had 10. Molinar and Watts each had three of Bulldogs' seven 3-pointers.

Watts made consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 run and the Bulldogs led 62-43 with about seven minutes left.

C.J. Roberts scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Lamar (1-7). Davion Buster made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

The Bulldogs shot 52% (13 of 25) in the first half and built a 38-30 halftime advantage. Lamar pulled to 38-32 on a Roberts jumper to open the second but didn't get closer.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-03 12:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday