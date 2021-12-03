Alexa
Nelson Jr. carries Delaware past Delaware St. 59-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 10:36
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. registered 16 points and five steals as Delaware beat Delaware State 59-48 on Thursday night.

Ryan Allen had 14 points for Delaware (6-3).

Myles Carter had 17 points for the Hornets (2-5). Corey Perkins added 10 points. D'Marco Baucum had eight rebounds.

Dominik Fragala, the Hornets' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, had only 6 points on 1-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-03 12:01 GMT+08:00

