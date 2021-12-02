The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors BIM Conference 2021

Explored challenges and opportunities of digital integration of advanced technology for surveyors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) hosted the HKIS Building Information Modelling (BIM) Conference at the Surveyors Learning Centre today. Themed "Digital Integration of Advanced Technology for Surveyors: Challenges and Opportunities", the Conference gathered more than 150 participants including government officials, business leaders, industry experts and scholars attending both online and offline to deliberate on the prospects of Development Information Modelling used by the surveying industry. Mr CHAN Tak Yeung, Thomas, Principle Assistant Secretary (Works) of Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour.

Digitalisation and new work models have pushed the evolution of surveying industry. Coupled with the Government's commitment of building a northern metropolis put forward in its latest policy address, Hong Kong will see a substantial increment in land development and construction. Facilitating such government strategy will not only require extensive adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM) by the surveying industry as well as the property development and construction industry, but will also need comprehensive knowledge of a broader concept brought up at the Conference today – the Development Information Modelling (DIM), and an enhancement in the application of digitalisation and information to cater for a new environment and new requirements. With the aim of inspiring participating professionals to explore more possibilities, six industry leaders and experts were invited to the Conference to share and discuss in detail the onward trends and potentials of digital technology.

The Guest of Honour of the Conference, Mr CHAN Tak Yeung, Thomas, Principal Assistant Secretary (Works), Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR shared that "BIM has in fact become the backbone of our design and construction works and is a linchpin of all our digital construction initiatives such as Modular integrated Construction (MiC), Multi-trade integrated MEP (MiMEP), etc., which all rely on the accuracy of the data of BIM models for automated and computerised fabrication of the construction modules in a safe and cost effective manner.

In his welcome remarks, Sr Edwin TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors mentioned, "Unlike previous editions of the BIM Conference, this year we have explored a number of related advanced technologies commonly used by the construction industry such as big data and cloud platform. We hope that the Conference has inspired industry professionals to make use of these tools to speed up digital transformation and step up themselves for a new digital era."

Sr YIP Yin-yung, Chairman, HKIS Building Information Modelling Committee mentioned in his closing remarks, "The Conference has explored how surveying industry can adopt and integrate the use of digital technology from multiple perspectives. I hope that participants can get a comprehensive understanding of the possibilities that digital technology presents, and how we can maximize the speed and efficiency in the development of land, planning and construction despite limited resources. The application of BIM should go beyond construction phase into the entire land and housing development cycle. The novel idea of DIM will help us step outside the current BIM definition."

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 8 Nov 2021, the number of members reached 10,788, of which 7,412 were corporate members, 69 were associate members and 3,307 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

