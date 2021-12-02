Digital Entertainment Asset and Bascule Inc. Launches the World's First NFT From Space

THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022 WILL BE LAUNCHED IN REAL-TIME FROM THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), a global GameFi company and Bascule Inc., led by Representative Director Masayoshi Boku, have teamed up to launch 'The First Space Sunrise', an exclusive limited edition NFT (Non-fungible token) which features real-time photos from the International Space Station (ISS).









The collaboration is the first-of-its-kind and marks the dawn of a new era in the rapidly growing NFT space.

The partnership brings together Bascule's leading expertise in the space and entertainment business by tapping into "THE SPACE FRONTIER STUDIO KIBO (Hope)' which has been broadcasting an interactive live stream from the ISS since September 2021 as part of the J-SPARC joint project with The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Commenting on the launch, DEA CSO Kozo Yamada said "The narrative is one of the most important factors for a collectible NFT. I believe that NFTs will grow in global importance in 2022. With this NFT, collectors will get to witness a 'non-fungible' moment together by collecting the first images of the year from space. As someone who loves both space and NFTs this collection is an absolute must have."

"THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022" will be the world's first NFT project to publish a collection of NFTs from space. This launch adds another first for the partnership after the duo hosted a countdown party on the ISS KIBO studio giving viewers a real-time view of the earth as they counted down into 2021. In 2022, the public will have an opportunity to go a step further and claim some of the world's first NFTs to be published from space.

In total, 2022 NFT collections will be issued to mark the start of the new year. The photos will be the very first captured after midnight from 00:00 UTC/GMT, 1 January 2022 from the ISS, which orbits the earth every 90 minutes. 20.22% of proceeds will be donated to the International Astronomical Project for the purchase of a next generation ultra-large telescope to support space development projects around the world.

OVERVIEW OF THE NFTS

Two types of NFTs will be published on the 'The First Space Sunrise 2022' website. Titled 'The First Space Sunrise 2022' and 'Astro-Dogu 2022' each series will have a limited run of only 2,022 unique images that will be sequentially dropped in real-time for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Website: https://thefirstspacesunrise2022.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSpaceSunrise (@TheSpaceSunrise)

Discord: https://discord.gg/r8s5tyZDzH

1. THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022

Selling Price: 0.2022 ETH

Number of NFTs: Limited to 2,022 images

Each live image from 'The First Space Sunrise 2022' will be sold for 0.2022 ETH.

Floating 400 kilometers over the earth at the dawn of the New Year, the International Space Station (ISS) will capture live images every three seconds as it orbits around the earth at a speed of 8 kilometers per second.

Each image will be stamped with the longitude and latitude of the ISS prior to being generated and dropped in real time, capturing the world as it wakes to the dawn of a new year of promise and hope.

2. ASTRO-DOGU 2022

Selling Price: 0.101 ETH

Number of NFTs: Limited to 2,022 images

Astro-Dogu 2022 blends the creative genius of THE SPACE FRONTIER STUDIO KIBO with live images of the earth by overlaying each unique image with a randomized DOGU – the mascot of the KIBO space station.

The generative NFT epitomizes the belief that everyone on earth can freely express themselves regardless of age, gender, nationality, or race. Each image in the series will be sold for 0.101 ETH, also on a first-come, first-serve basis.

THE SPACE FRONTIER STUDIO KIBO

Sharing his vision for the future of space-earth NFTs, Bascule Inc. Representative Director Masayoshi Boku said "I am confident that this NFT project will bring us closer to the future that Bascule wants to realize through the KIBO project. It is a future in which people from all over the world can participate in live events based in space, and human solidarity will transcend nations and cultures."

He added "Holders of 'THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022' NFT have more than just a token, they are now part of a "crew" of friends who share the same vision. We are excited to be able to foster a community of space-faring friends around the world through NFT ownership!"

Bascule Inc. aims to further connect space and earth by joining forces with various companies and artists to co-create a live space program titled '90-minute Trip Around the Earth' which is expected to launch in 2022.





About Bascule Inc.

Establishment: July 28, 2000

Representative Director: Masayoshi Boku

Headquarters: 6F Azabu Kaisei Building, 1-8-10 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0041, Japan

Business description: Project Design Studio that creates future experiences through the power of technology and design. The studio has developed the world's first interactive studio connecting space and the Earth, THE SPACE FRONTIER STUDIO KIBO, and has created numerous projects that transcend the area of media, events, products, sports, education, mobility, urban development, and space development.

Website: https://bascule.co.jp

About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

DEA, which operates the NFT entertainment business, was established in Singapore in August 2018. On April 8, 2020, the company's proprietary crypto asset DEAPcoin was listed on OKEx. We are developing the browser games JobTribes, Puzzle x Job Tribes, Dozer Lucky Farmer beta version, and the NFT marketplace NFT Marketplace by DEP as businesses. In addition, DEA is aiming to create a world in which "enjoyment turns into income" by launching PlayMining, an NFT DeFi platform that utilizes blockchain technology. Currently, there are over 2,200,000 PlayMining ID registrants.

Co-CEO：Naohito Yoshida, Shigeru Shiina

Address：7 Straits View,Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Established: August 2018

Business activities:NFT/NFT DeFi platform Operations

Website: https://dea.sg/





#DigitalEntertainmentAsset

About DEAPcoin( DEP)

DEAPcoin is a proprietary utility token issued by DEA.





It is available to use as a currency to buy NFT on the PlayMining Platform, an online digital entertainment platform where games and digital asset transactions are linked by blockchain technology. Each time a game is added to the platform, the number of NFT available for use in the game increases, allowing for the purchase of more valuable NFT with DEAPcoin.

DEAPcoin is available on six different exchanges - OKEx, Bithumb Global, BITTREX GLOBAL, INDODAX, DigiFinex, and Bitrue.

*DEAPcoin is not available for sale to residents of Japan.

Website: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/deapcoin/